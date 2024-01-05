10 longest losing streaks in NBA history
The Detroit Pistons recently made NBA history, losing a record 28 games in a row. What are the other longest losing streaks in league history?
By Jakob Ashlin
T-6: 1996 Grizzlies: 23 games
The 1996 Vancouver Grizzlies are the final team tied for sixth. To be honest, their struggles were understandable. It was their first season in the NBA, and as an expansion team, they did not have a lot of assets to build an immediate contender.
With their first pick of the expansion draft, they selected veteran point guard Greg Anthony. In their inaugural season, Anthony led the Grizzlies with a career-high 14.0 points per game to go along with 6.9 assists and 1.7 steals.
From February to April, the Grizzlies dropped 23 straight games, until finally pulling out a 105-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves (featuring a rookie Kevin Garnett).
Unfortunately, the Grizzlies struggled across their six seasons in Vancouver. Their best single-season record came in 2000-01, when they finished at 23-59.