NBA MVP Power Rankings Week 2: A new No. 1 emerges
As the NBA season kicks into high gear, we have a new early No. 1 in the MVP race.
It feels a bit silly to rank Stephen Curry — one of the all-time great offensive weapons, still operating at the peak of his powers — fourth. It almost doesn't compute. But, it's a testament to the elite talent on display across the league. Again, despite all the handwringing about the "product," the game is in good hands.
The Golden State Warriors are 6-2. It's way too early for sweeping, conclusive statements, but the Warriors might be back. Last season was difficult for several reasons, many of which stemmed from the simmering feud between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. That's not a problem anymore. The Warriors swapped Poole for a proven winner in Chris Paul. The bench might be the best in the NBA. Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are making leaps, and Dario Saric has been a hand-in-glove fit.
Of course, the driving force is still Curry. He is a singular defensive stressor, warping schemes with his 3-point gravity and incessant off-ball movement. He has worked up fast chemistry with Paul, who has never had trouble making life easier for his star teammates. Per usual, Curry's efficiency is through the roof — .530/.475/.913 — despite a high volume and even higher degree of difficulty on his shot attempts. Curry's usage rate is up a tick compared to last season despite CP3's involvement in the offense, and he currently leads the NBA in offensive box plus-minus (11.0). Again, it's early, but Curry is a machine. He always is.
If the Warriors continue to stack wins, it will be impossible to keep Curry out of the mix. He lands No. 4 here based on the sheer impossibility of choosing between the top candidates, but he is not far removed from the top spot. He is one of the most uniquely impactful offensive weapons in NBA history and he is marching right in line with his career-best marks. Father Time is going to catch up to Curry eventually — he's 35 years old, somehow — but he gets so far on shooting touch and basketball I.Q. The sharp decline we usually expect from small guards late in their careers doesn't appear to be coming any time soon.