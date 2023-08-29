NBA Rumors: 4 untouchable Lakers not named LeBron James
The Lakers have revamped their roster, trading for and developing a slew of cornerstones who could be in L.A. long after LeBron leaves.
4 untouchable Lakers besides LeBron James: 1. Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis is without question an untouchable player for the Lakers because he is the most important player for the Lakers. LeBron James may still be the best player but the Lakers played as well as Anthony Davis played last season.
Last season Anthony Davis had his best season with the Lakers, averaging 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 2 blocks on 56/26/78 shooting splits. In the postseason, he was inconsistent on the offensive side where he averaged 22.6 points, 14.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.1 blocks on 52/33/85 shooting splits.
When Anthony Davis is fully healthy and plays to his ability, he can make a legitimate case of being the best player in the NBA. Davis is one of very few players in the league who can give you 30 points and 15 rebounds while also being in the conversation for the best defender in the NBA.
He is in the conversation for the best two-way player in the NBA and the Lakers desperately need him in order to win a championship. The only issue that the Lakers suffer from him is his injury history which has cost the Lakers many games over the last three seasons.
Davis has played in 194 games out of a potential 307 with the Lakers and over the last three seasons, he has played in 132 games out of 236. For a talent as good as Anthony Davis. it really hurts your team when you're not able to be out on the court.
With that being said, Anthony Davis is still the most important piece on the Lakers. Without Davis the Lakers would not reach their potential on both sides of the ball. There is no way the Lakers would move him in a deal for this upcoming season.