NBA rumors: Blazers, Lillard prepare to start season together, Trey Murphy injury update, Tatum on Cooper Flagg
The latest include Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers' status, an update on Trey Murphy's knee, and Jayson Tatum weighing in on Cooper Flagg.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Trey Murphy injury update
The Pelican's organization takes another hit. This Tuesday, during a workout/game at the team's facility, Trey Murphy suffered a meniscus injury to his left knee. Last year, Murphy averaged 14.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on a true shooting percentage of 65%. Far from a sophomore slump for the Pelicans' small forward.
On NBA Today, ESPN's Wojnarowski reported the latest update on Trey's inury. Woj said, "I'm told that there is at least a slight tear in that meniscus. And now he's gonna undergo further evaluation to see what kind of procedure would be necessary."
Trey's minutes jumped from 13.9 to 31.0 last season, meaning this is a huge hit for the Pelicans rotation. Now, as far as the timeline to return goes for Trey Murphy, that all depends on the procedure. Once again, per Woj:
"If you do a full repair on a meniscus, that's at least a few months. There's also a scenario where they snip that meniscus and he could be back much much sooner. Maybe even by around the start of the season. "- Adrian Wojnarowski on NBA Today
Hopefully, Trey makes a speedy recovery and gets back on the court soon.