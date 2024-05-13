NBA rumors: Bronny James expected to stay in the NBA Draft despite shaky prospects
By Curt Bishop
Bronny James is one of the most highly touted prospects in the NBA Draft but that's more about his family than his accomplishments in college.
Several weeks ago, James declared for the NBA Draft and also entered the transfer portal after his most recent season at USC.
Because of a health scare early last season, the son of future Hall-of-Famer LeBron James was limited to just 25 games and wasn't particularly productive. This has definitely hurt his stock as he was a projected lottery pick at this time last season and is now firmly in the second round and potentially a candidate to go undrafted.
However, even in the midst of his shaky prospects, he is expected to remain in the pool of NBA prospects set for the draft this coming June, per NBA insider Shams Charania.
Bronny James to remain in NBA Draft
James suffered from cardiac arrest during a preseason workout last summer and didn't get a chance to make his debut until early December. He also served as more of a role player. In his 25 games, he averaged just 19.4 minutes. He also averaged only 4.8 points per game, 2.1 assists, and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 36.6 percent from field goal range and 26.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Fortunately, James has been medically cleared to play in the league as part of the Fitness to Play panel. He'll also still participate in the pre-draft activities including the Draft Combine, which began on Sunday.
But because of his limited time with USC, he may end up falling to a later pick in this summer's draft. Still, for now, it appears as though he will remain in the draft pool. The Atlanta Hawks secured the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA Draft following the completion of the lottery last night. Again, James will likely not be the first pick in the draft and could end up falling to a later pick, perhaps even in the second round.