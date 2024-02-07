NBA rumors: Dejounte Murray sleeper, Mavs trade bait, Bruce Brown mystery team
- 'Mystery team' offers first-round pick for Bruce Brown
- Mavs floating Tim Hardaway Jr., Grant Williams in trade talks
- Pelicans emerge as sleeper candidate for Dejounte Murray
NBA rumors: Mavs including Tim Hardaway Jr., Grant Williams in trade talks
The Dallas Mavericks are looking to add size and defense to their wing rotation. Kyle Kuzma and P.J. Washington are the popular targets floating around the rumor mill. According to Yahoo's Jake Fischer, Dallas is pitching two names as potential salary filler in a major deal — Tim Hardaway Jr. and Grant Williams.
Hardaway has been the more productive player this season, averaging 17.9 points and 3.7 rebounds on .417/.365/.877 splits as a frontrunner for Sixth Man of the Year. Williams has been mildly disappointing in the first season of a four-year, $53.4 million contract. His defense has regressed, raising questions about his conditioning. He's averaging 8.1 points and 3.6 rebounds on .413/.376/.745 splits.
There are pros and cons to keeping each for Dallas. Williams is 25 years old and there's a chance the Mavs would be selling low. Williams was a major cog in the Boston Celtics' bench mob last season and there's value in a heady two-way, 3-and-D forward. Hardaway is 31 years old in the penultimate year of his contract. He has less long-term value to Dallas, but his shot-making is a real boon for the Mavs — especially when Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving are forced to miss time.
It's clear Dallas is looking to move aggressively ahead of the Feb. 8 cutoff. At 28-23, the Mavs are currently eighth in the West. Doncic has performed at an MVP level this season, so the play-in tournament is clearly not the goal. The Mavs only have one first-round pick to trade, so Mark Cuban and the front office will need to get creative.