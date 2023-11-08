NBA rumors: Draymond praises rookie defense, Beal nearing debut, Lakers interested in Caruso
In today's NBA rumors, Draymond has high praise for some rookies, Bradley Beal's upgraded status, and the Lakers could be looking to reunite with a familiar face.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Lakers interested in Alex Caruso
The Lakers could be in the market for Alex Caruso, according to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports. One Eastern Conference exec told Heavy Sports that, "the Lakers are worried they don’t have enough of an edge. He could be someone who helps fix that.” Caruso is known for his hustle and can make an impact beyond his 6.4 points per game average.
Alex Caruso left the Lakers for the Bulls in 2021, but was a Lakers' fan favorite, and supposedly even the organization "regretted letting him go almost immediately after it happened." Last year, the Bulls were asking for two first-round picks for Caruso. However, Deveney argues that given Chicago's tumultuous start to this season, they may need to adjust their expectations and get more realistic about Caruso's value.
According to the anonymous executive, “[The Lakers] wouldn’t give up a (first-round) pick but they could give up (Jalen) Hood-Schifino and another contract if they wait until December 15. Or Max Christie, he has some value." However, Deveney doesn't expect the market to be limited for a guy like Caruso - a valuable role player with a high motor that's also a proven winner. Caruso won a championship with the Lakers previously.
This is still in the rumor stage, so there's no official word from Chicago yet. Come Dec. 15, contracts signed this summer can be dealt. That being said, we'll have to monitor the situation in LA and Chicago until then.