NBA Rumors: Draymond return timeline, Knicks eyeing a trade, Embiid faking injury? More
- Kyle Kuzma trade rumors are percolating
- A Philly radio host is theorizing that Joel Embiid is faking an injury... That seems unlikely
- The Knicks are eyeing a trade to bring in another guard
- Draymond Green's return to play from an indefinite suspension is coming clear
By Josh Wilson
Draymond Green's return from suspension
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been under an indefinite suspension since Dec. 13, when he connected an elbow/arm/fist with Jusuf Nurkic's neck. That followed another physical altercation with Rudy Gobert earlier this season.
After a pattern of physical and/or violent outbursts in practices and games, the league has more or less grounded Green until he can prove his temper can be held under control.
The suspension has no timeline, and it puts the onus on Green to prove to the Warriors and league office that he has gained perspective and grown.
We know a bit more about the opaque timeline now after a Christmas morning report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Woj reports that Green is participating in regular video calls with NBA/NBPA officials, his agent Rich Paul, Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., and team trainer Rick Celebrini to chart his return and get clarity on what exactly he needs to do and prove to get approval from the league to return to play.
The timeline is crystalizing, with Woj reporting that he isn't expected to be at the Warriors facility regularly until January, and the expectation that Green's suspension will be for "11 to 13 games." That would put his return somewhere between the Jan. 5 home game against the Detroit Pistons and the Jan. 10 home game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
After that string, the Warriors head on a four-game road trip, where it may make more sense for Green to return for the homestand that starts Jan. 19 against the Dallas Mavericks.