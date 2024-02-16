NBA rumors: Heat beat out other East contenders for top buyout target
As the league heads into the NBA All-Star Break, Delon Wright is getting bought out by the Wizards and will likely join the Miami Heat.
The Miami Heat are working to get themselves firmly into playoff position and the front office has landed a veteran guard who could help the squad improve their bench minutes. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Washington Wizards are buying out Delon Wright which "clears" the way for him to join the Heat in the coming days.
Wright is a solid backup guard in this league who didn't have much of a role with the Wizards as the franchise was looking to play more of their younger players or veterans who would warrant first-round picks if given enough time to showcase their abilities. While Wright may not have been of much use to the Wizards he can absolutely help the Heat.
He also could have been useful to the 76ers or Bucks and landing him ahead of those other Eastern Conference contenders is an added bonus for the Heat. Wright is a solid two-way player with great size at the point guard position and experience coming off the bench.
What kind of role will Delon Wright have on the Heat for the rest of the season?
It's very easy to see that Wright will not be starting over Terry Rozier and may work as the primary ball-handler off the bench, letting Tyler Herro work more off the ball and focus on scoring.
While the former Wizard will not have the biggest role in the squad, he could be the reason that they can win a pivotal game or two which allows the Heat to advance to the next round of the playoffs. He can help fill the hole left by Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent. The Heat needed backcourt upgrades and getting both Rozier and Wright for minimal cost is a big win from a player personnel perspective.