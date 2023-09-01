NBA rumors: Klay to Bahamas, Lack of Lillard suitors explained, Sixers good vibes
A glimpse into Klay Thompson's future with the Bahamas national team, why teams aren't lining up for Damian Lillard, and how the 76ers are keeping it positive.
It feels like things haven't worked out for Philadelphia since that Game 6 loss to Boston. Morey and Harden had their public falling out. Embiid changed his Twitter bio, removing "Processing…” and the location “Philadelphia, PA” from it. Still, things may be alright in the city of Brotherly Love.
Despite the social media update and persistent NBA rumors, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that, "Embiid is happy to be a Sixer." In addition, according to a league source, Embiid trusts Morey and managing partner Josh Harris. It's been reported that Embiid is excited to play under new head coach Nick Nurse and is gearing up for the season with or without Harden.
Now, admittedly, the optics here are confusing. Two weeks ago, you would've thought Philadelphia was burning down. Now, everything is peachy keen? So, here's the rub:
The guy that Morey wants to keep happy is Embiid, not Harden. Although Harden was Embiid's most effective half-court playmaker since Jimmy Butler, Embiid is the centerpiece. According to SB Nation's Paul Hudrick, "Why would Morey risk throwing a long-term deal, no matter how big or small the dollar amount, at a player that might not help Embiid throughout his current max deal that has a player option for 2026-27?"
Keep in mind, Joel Embiid is coming off a sensational season where he averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game, while shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 33.0 percent from deep. With that said, Embiid is the guy Morey wants to keep happy. After all, he's the reigning MVP. This might be why Morey decided to hold off on a long-term deal for Harden, and why Embiid will remain the focal point of the team for the time being.