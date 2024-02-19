NBA rumors: LeBron and KD could leave, Bronny surprise, draft prospect injured
- Three stars officially on exit watch this offseason -- including LeBron, KD and more.
- One team scouting Bronny James, and it's not who you might expect.
- NBA Draft prospect Ron Holland is out for year
By Lior Lampert
NBA Rumors: Potential stars on the move
While 39 players changed locations ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, none were regarded as household, high-profile names. However, that could all change at the drop of a hat this offseason.
If teams do not achieve certain goals or reach specific milestones, it could lead front offices across the league to switch gears and head in a different direction, leading to star players becoming available.
Per Howard Beck of The Ringer, three names in particular could potentially be on the move this summer: LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).
Beck notes the Lakers’ underwhelming performance thus far through 2023-24 as a reason James may want to leave Los Angeles. However, he clearly states that while no one anticipates him leaving, it’s “something teams are monitoring because James has a history of hopping, and even at age 39, he can still help a contender.”
Moreover, Beck suggests it’s “more likely” the Lakers look to add a “younger star” to pair with James and Anthony Davis, rather than move on from the former.
Next, Suns superstar Kevin Durant is another franchise cornerstone who could be looking to play elsewhere next season if his team disappoints in the playoffs. Turning 36 in September, Durant’s window is closing albeit him still playing at an elite level – maybe he will look elsewhere in hopes of securing another title?
“[Durant] for sure looks around,” an Eastern Conference executive told Beck. “Durant always has a wandering eye,” he added before implying it could have ramifications on All-Star guard Devin Booker’s tenure in Phoenix.
Perhaps the most plausible player mentioned is Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, whose time with the franchise could be coming to an end.
Based on information Beck gathered from multiple sources, the Hawks are open to the idea of trading Young. Atlanta was heavily involved in trade rumors ahead of the deadline this season, with combo guard Dejounte Murray at the forefront of discussions, but he could outlast his backcourt counterpart.
One executive told Beck that the Hawks discussed a potential trade to send their All-Star floor general to the San Antonio Spurs before the trade deadline.
Sitting at 24-31 and 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings, Beck says that it is a “near certainty” the Hawks move on from at least one (if not both) of Young and Murray this summer after yet another disappointing campaign.