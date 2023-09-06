NBA rumors: Lillard-Heat trade talks might be dead, 76ers sign familiar vet, Griffin won't be back in Boston
- Trade talks between the Heat and Blazers have gone completely silent
- 76ers sign veteran and former NBA champion Danny Green, and
- The Celtics loved Blake Griffin but he's unlikely to be back in Boston
NBA rumors: Celtics loved Blake Griffin but probably don't have room for him
According to Adam Himmelsbach, the Celtics will most likely not be bringing back Blake Griffin. The roster is already at 14 players and has Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Robert Williams at the big-man spots. Additionally, it might not make sense to bring back Griffin who has his own injury issues with a front-court group full of players who have their own injury concerns.
Still, it seems like Griffin will find a roster spot somewhere due to the fact that he was a very good locker room presence with Boston last year. Griffin might not have so much time left in the NBA if he only depends on his playing skills. Still, he could end up playing two to three more seasons in the NBA as a veteran leader.
This is also a sign that he could end up being an assistant coach after his playing days are over. Often the best coaches who start out as players are ones who are already great locker-room players.