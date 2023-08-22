NBA rumors: Lonzo Ball is sorry, Lillard update, Austin Reaves upgrade
Lonzo Ball feels bad for the Bulls front office, another Damian Lillard update, and Austin Reaves running some point guard — look at this week's NBA rumors.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: another Lillard update
Damian Lillard has been the talk of the NBA this summer. Earlier this summer, Dame requested a trade from Portland and specified Miami as his preferred destination. However, nothing has come to fruition for either team.
Recent rumblings of a Timberwolves-Blazers deal involving Karl Anthony Towns and Lillard have fans excited. Bill Simmons, NBA podcaster and sportswriter admitted it, "makes sense on paper, for both teams." However, as intriguing as the potential trade is, Simmons believes Dame will begin the season with the Blazers.
"I know what Portland’s gonna do. They’re just gonna go into the season w/ Dame. They’re gonna bank on the fact he wants to play basketball. And then they’re gonna know that a better trade will be available in December. They’re not gonna take that crappy Miami thing"- Bill Simmons, The Bill Simmons podcast
Obviously, Portland is interested in the best package available. The fact that Simmons refers to the Heat's package as "that crappy Miami thing" further proves Miami hasn't offered Portland anything substantial. With the days dwindling and training camp just around the corner, NBA fans are anxious to see what happens next. Will Dame still be with Portland come opening night? We'll have to wait and see.