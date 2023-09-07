NBA rumors: Trae Young drops Hawks on Insta, Harden's only suitor, Kelly Oubre Jr. update
Trae Young's Instagram update raises suspicion, James Harden's lack of trade market, and Kelly Oubre Jr.'s free agent status — the latest NBA rumors.
NBA rumors: Kelly Oubre Jr. update
Ahead of 2023 NBA free agency, Hoops Rumors compiled a list of the top 50 free agents. After Christian Wood signed with the Lakers, only two players remained unsigned — Kelly Oubre Jr. and Hamidou Diallo. Surprisingly, despite averaging a career-high 20.3 points a game last season, Kelly Oubre Jr. has few potential suitors.
Standing at 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, there's a lot to like about Kelly Oubre Jr. as an athlete. However, when it comes to his decision-making, there's still plenty of room for him to grow. Last season, Oubre Jr. posted a true shooting percentage of 53.4 percent. Plus, his nightly 17.1 shot attempts compared to his 1.1 assists are off-putting, to say the least.
As far as teams interested in Oubre goes, the Cavaliers, Mavericks, and Heat were all mentioned. But, all three teams are limited in what they can offer. In August of 2021, Kelly Oubre Jr. signed a two-year, $24.6 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets. As of now, it's unclear whether Kelly Oubre Jr. can make a salary that matches his previous contract.