NC State Fans: Get $200 Bonus if NC State Makes a 3 vs. Louisville
Bet $5 on NC State vs. Louisville, win $200 bonus if Wolfpack make a 3
NC State should have the upperhand over a dreadful Louisville team to open the ACC Tournament today and Bet365 is making it easy for you to win betting on it.
If you sign up with Bet365 and bet your first $5 or more on Louisville vs. NC State, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets if the Wolfpack makes a 3 – something it’s done in 30 out of 31 games this year!
Bet365 NC Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $200
You’re only a few simple steps away from locking in your bonus win at Bet365. But you must live in North Carolina to claim this exclusive offer.
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook with this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Louisville vs. NC State
It’s that easy. Once you’ve signed up, make sure you deposit at least $10 and bet at least $5 on the game.
Then, all you need to do is watch the game and root for your Wolfpack (and your wager) to win! And don’t forget to celebrate your bonus bets when that first three falls.
What are Bonus Bets?
If you’re new to sports betting, you might not have had the chance to use bonus bets yet.
That’s fine because it’s an easy process to understand.
Bonus bets are a fun way for you to bet on sports without risking your own money. Sportsbooks will give you an allotted bonus that you can use on anything.
If you lose, you’ll lose the value of your bonus. If you win, you’ll get your winnings as you typically would.
Just keep in mind that you won’t have the value of your bonus returned to you as well.
How to Use Bonus Bets at Bet365
Using bonus bets is simple.
Whenever you find a wager you like, add it to your betslip and then click on the option to use your bonus bets rather than your own money.
It’s up to you to decide how much of your bonus you want to put on any of your wagers.
Your bonus bets expire in 30 days after you’ve claimed them, so there’s not a ton of pressure on you, but don’t forget about them either!
Louisville vs. NC State Odds at Bet365
NC State is a 9.5-point with -550 moneyline odds over Louisville at Bet365 Sportsbook.
But you don’t have to limit yourself to betting on the spread or moneyline if you don’t like those odds.
You could instead bet on over/under 148.5 points, props, or a same-game parlay!
And it doesn’t matter what you wager on first, because you only need one 3-pointer to win.
Find out what it’s like to win betting on one shot. Sign up with Bet365 today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.