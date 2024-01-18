3 Nets backup plans after missing out on Pascal Siakam
The Indiana Pacers won the Pascal Siakam sweepstakes, leaving teams such as the Brooklyn Nets scrambling for a Plan B. How else can the Nets upgrade the roster?
By Lior Lampert
1. Brooklyn Nets dump Ben Simmons’ salary for Chris Paul
Just before he fractured his hand earlier this month, requiring surgery that has been reported to keep him sidelined for four to six weeks, Golden State Warriors point guard Chris Paul had been getting comfortable in his newfound role with the Dubs.
That timeline has Paul slated to return in mid-February, after the trade deadline. With that in mind, could CP3 have already played his last game with Golden State?
The 12-time All-Star and member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team still has plenty to offer a franchise that needs a floor general, including a team-friendly contract for any team looking to shed cap space, which is where the Nets come into play.
The Nets have a plethora of draft picks at their disposal from the trades that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, and James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. Why not attach one or two of said picks to Ben Simmons to move off his contract, giving your team additional financial flexibility to upgrade the roster?
Ben Stinar of Fan Nation has linked both teams as logical trade partners for a swap involving Paul and Simmons, raising points about their injury concerns while addressing their respective contractual statuses.
As mentioned earlier, Simmons is owed approximately $80 million over the next two seasons but has barely played for Brooklyn since being traded to the team in 2022.
Paul is making $30 million this year in his age-38 season and has an opportunity to do so again in 2024-25, with his contract becoming fully guaranteed on June 28, 2024. Until then, the contract is non-guaranteed, meaning the Nets can release Paul before then and shed his salary off their books if they choose to go that route.
While “The Point God” may not be the All-NBA point guard he once was, he can help bring stability to the Nets for a limited time while benefitting them in the long run financially. Not to mention, anything is an upgrade from Simmons when he continues to miss games.