Newcastle vs. Manchester City live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Two of the richest clubs in World soccer face off this weekend as Newcastle United take on Manchester City in the Premier League. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Newcastle United have joined Manchester City as one of the new money clubs in the Premier League. However, the Magpies have not been able to spend as much as City have done in the past due to the league's profit and sustainabilty rules.
These regulations mean that Newcastle have not made the star signings that were anticipated when they were taken over by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. The club are currently ninth in the Premier League which is disappointing for a side that qualified for the Champions League last season.
Eddie Howe's side have lost their last three Premier League games. However, they were victorious in the FA Cup last weekend as they beat local rivals Sunderland in the Wear-Tyne derby. The result was 3-0 with Dan Ballard scoring an own goal which was followed by a brace from Alexander Isak. Miguel Almiron who played for Atlanta United in MLS assisted Isak's first goal.
City also won in the FA Cup last weekend as they defeated Huddersfield Town 5-0. Phil Foden scored twice in this game but the main talking point was Kevin De Bruyne's return from injury. The Belgian came on in the 57th minute and set up Jeremy Doku's goal which completed the rout.
De Bruyne's return is not good news for a Newcastle side looking to get back to winning ways in league action. Pep Guardiola's side are third in the Premier League and cannot afford any more slip ups if they are to catch Liverpool who are currently top of the division.
How to watch Newcastle vs. Manchester City in the Premier League
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 13
- Start Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Newcastle, England
- Stadium: St James' Park
- TV info: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on NBC with a live stream on Fubo.