NFL Draft Rumors: 3 Teams who should be all in on Senior Bowl star Quinyon Mitchell
Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell wowed at the Senior Bowl, and his talent along with tape should make a couple of teams take stock and potentially invest a high draft pick
No. 3: Detroit Lions
Despite having major issues in their secondary, the Lions found themselves in the NFC Championship and owning a 17-point lead before falling short the San Francisco 49ers. Better cornerback play would have ensured that the Motor City would find themselves in Las Vegas for the big show, but it wasn't in the script.
Now, the Lions need to fix those holes and gaps at wide receiver. The secondary can get a boost with the addition of Quinyon Mitchell because frankly, there's nowhere to go but up.
Mitchell has a good chance to be a Day 1 starter at cornerback if he outperforms the rest of the cornerbacks. Also, his physicality fits the mold that Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell are seeking.
The Lions came up small and they need to fill the holes while they still have a vast majority of their key players on rookie contracts. Better win now before the checkbooks have to be opened, else it will all go for naught. There's only so many opportunities you can get before expectations become a harsh part of reality.