NFL Draft Rumors: Chiefs WR fix, Commanders QB stunner, Broncos QB smokescreen?
- Is the Broncos' interest in J.J. McCarthy a feint?
- Commanders projected to draft Jaydan Daniels over Drake Maye
- Chiefs address WR shortage in lastest ESPN mock draft
NFL Draft rumors: Chiefs address WR troubles with Texas' Xavier Worthy
The Kansas City Chiefs earned the right to select last in the first round of the NFL Draft with their second straight Super Bowl victory. While it's hard to nitpick a modern-day juggernaut, we all know the Chiefs' primary position of weakness: wide receiver.
This past season featured by far the worst offense of the Mahomes era in Kansas City. While Mahomes' brilliance ultimately shined through despite his poor circumstances, the Chiefs were plagued by drops and general ineptitude in the regular season. Even the best QB can't catch the football for his receivers. If Kansas City wants to maximize its ceiling, it is critically important to surround Mahomes with a more reliable set of pass-catchers.
There was in-season growth from Rashee Rice and others, and Travis Kelce continues to provide Mahomes with an easy fallback option. That said, the Chiefs can drastically improve their three-peat odds with a successful wide receiver pick in the first round. Rookies don't often contribute meaningfully to Super Bowl runs, but the Chiefs are in a unique position. Mahomes makes life easy on quality wideouts, and vice versa.
ESPN's Mel Kiper has the Chiefs selecting Texas' Xavier Worthy in his latest mock.
"I don't see a reason to change the position here. The Chiefs had major issues at receiver last season -- their pass-catchers led the league in drops (38). The word I've used to describe Worthy is electrifying, because he has amazing movement skills in space. He can score from any spot on the field. He had 26 receiving touchdowns over three seasons at Texas.
The one problem with this fit is that Worthy had his share of drops in 2022. He cut those in half last season (from 10 to 5). Most of those were concentration drops. I can see why Chiefs fans might worry about a speedy playmaker who has problems holding on to the ball, but Worthy showed last season that he's past the issue."
Look, it's great #content if the Chiefs select a WR with drop problems. That alone earns my hearty endorsement for this pick. But, in all seriousness, inexperienced wide receivers can improve over time. Worthy proved that last season. A total speed demon with Worthy's TD numbers is hard to pass up in Kansas City's spot.
Take the most talented wideout and let Mahomes work his magic.