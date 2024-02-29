NFL Draft Rumors: Ranking Jayden Daniels’ 10 Combine meetings as potential fits
LSU QB Jayden Daniels met with 10 teams at the NFL Combine. Let's rank them by fit.
2. Washington Commanders
Should the Washington Commanders buck conventional wisdom and select Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye with the No. 2 pick? It's tough to say. Maye is probably the better prospect in a vacuum, but team context is so important for rookies. Washington is the ideal schematic match for Daniels. New OC Kliff Kingsbury has worked hand-in-hand with Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams. He understands how to position a dual-threat QB for success. If the Commanders want to get the most mileage out of Kingsbury, then this is the way to go.
In addition to an excellent OC-QB partnership, the Commanders have a couple young, explosive pass-catchers to help Daniels ease into the NFL. Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson are dudes. The run game was terrible last season, but Daniels adds more flexibility than Sam Howell. He alone will elevate the Commanders' ground attack, not to mention the shift from pass-happy Eric Bieniemy to a more balanced approach from Kingsbury.
The Commanders need to work overtime to improve the offensive line, and there is valid uncertainty about Dan Quinn in the head coaching chair. But, at the end of the day, there's a reason the Commanders are a very real possibility for Daniels despite the undeniable allure of Drake Maye.
1. Minnesota Vikings
Exhibit A: Justin Jefferson.
The Minnesota Vikings are, by all indications, prepared to hand Justin Jefferson a historic contract for the WR position. He is the foundation upon which Minnesota will construct its future. There will be an adjustment period if Kirk Cousins does in fact leave in free agency, but Daniels' dual-threat dynamism would immediately unlock new play-calling wrinkles for Kevin O'Connell. The Vikings have been one of the NFL's most bankable offenses over the last few years. It's a great starting point for Daniels.
In addition to Jefferson, he would have the luxury of a top-five tight end in T.J. Hockenson, as well as the rapidly ascending Jordan Addison opposite Jefferson at WR. The Vikings looked the part of a postseason threat before Cousins' injury last season. A pivotal offseason awaits, but the Vikings should be able to put a competitive group around Daniels, even after the trade required to move up to acquire him.