NFL Draft stock: 3 teams bold enough to use a first round pick on J.J. McCarthy
Is Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy ready to move on to the NFL? If so, these three teams may be bold enough to use a first-round pick on him in the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Lior Lampert
2. Seattle Seahawks
In 2022, the Seattle Seahawks led by NFL journeyman and quarterback Geno Smith were one of the more exciting storylines. As a result, the Seahawks rewarded Smith with a three-year, $75 million contract extension last offseason. However, with expectations heightened this season, Smith was unable to replicate the magic from 2022. With a potential out of his contract this offseason, the Seahawks could move on and take J.J. McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Smith’s $12.7 million base salary for 2024 becomes fully guaranteed on Feb. 16, 2024, only a handful of days after Super Bowl LVIII. It is a small window and quick turnaround time from the end of the 2023 season to the beginning of the 2024 offseason, but it gives the Seahawks a chance to move on from Smith and absorb $17.4 million in dead cap if they choose to.
If the Seahawks were to part ways with Smith, it’d assuredly be with the mindset of drafting his replacement instead of signing/trading for another veteran quarterback and starting the process all over again.
In comes McCarthy, who would get the opportunity to work with arguably the best wide receiver trio in the NFL in the form of D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Not to mention, McCarthy would also have another dynamic two-headed backfield between the likes of Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet.
McCarthy can be head coach Pete Carroll’s newest version of Russell Wilson - a game manager who is capable of beating opposing defenses with his legs.