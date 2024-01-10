NFL fans are fed up with Aaron Rodgers after latest Jimmy Kimmel charade
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants to focus on football, but he's not capable of it.
By Mark Powell
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is publicly feuding with Jimmy Kimmel, host of ABC's late-night talk show. The long-running feud dates back to 'COVID times', per Rodgers, who has peddled conspiracy theories on the Pat McAfee Show, which airs on ABC's sister network ESPN.
This creates a problem Disney does not want to deal with. Kimmel and McAfee are two of the highest-paid personalities at Disney, and Rodgers himself makes over $1 million for his weekly appearances on the McAfee show.
Rodgers reignited the feud when he insinuated that Kimmel may be on the Epstein client list. This, of course, was not true. Kimmel responded on his show with an eight-minute evisceration of the New York Jets quarterback, some of which wasn't even all that funny. The man took Rodgers McAfee ramblings very personally.
Rodgers responded on his Tuesday appearance on the McAfee Show, saying that he never meant to call Kimmel a pedophile. However, Rodgers also trafficked more conspiracy theories related to the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccinations in general and even touched on the Epstein client list yet again.
Aaron Rodgers has not been canceled. That isn't possible
While we all value Rodgers intelligence as it pertains to football, public health is not an area he's well-versed in, despite his supposed research. Even when a simple apology would do, Rodgers is not capable of making such a public display because he'd have to admit he was wrong in the first place, which would discredit the invalid conspiracy theories he is peddling.
At this point, NFL fans are sick and tired of Rodgers inserting himself into headlines unnecessarily. It's a weekly occurrence.
Rodgers hasn't played since Week 1 of the season, yet he's always part of the conversation in the sports media landscape -- and often on topics that have little to do with sports.
No one is canceling Aaron Rodgers. Unfortunately, ending this conversation isn't that easy.