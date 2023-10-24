NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 8
Fantasy managers in need of help should be sure to check out their waiver wires this week to see if any of these players who are rostered in under 50 percent of Yahoo Fantasy football leagues are still available.
By Lior Lampert
Fantasy Football TE Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 8
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills (43 percent rostered)
2023 first-round pick Dalton Kincaid just had his best game as a pro in Week 7 and with Bills tight end Dawson Knox undergoing wrist surgery and having no timeline to return according to head coach Sean McDermott, Kincaid becomes a top priority on waivers.
In Week 7 against the Patriots, Kincaid hauled in all eight of his targets for 75 scoreless yards. The usage is very encouraging and similarly to the Cowboys, the Bills are desperately in need of a receiving counterpart alongside their stud wide receiver (Stefon Diggs) and Kincaid has a chance to claim that title.
The tight end position is a wasteland in fantasy football, so anytime a player has an opportunity to step into a full-time starting tight end role, they’re automatically in TE1 territory by default. However, Kincaid is a talented prospect whom the Bills traded up in the 2023 NFL Draft to acquire because of his receiving prowess as a tight end.
Kincaid may be one of the rare players on waivers who sees a meteoric rise in rostership over one week. He has league-winning upside as a potential every-down tight end attached to one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL on an offense that needs a Robin to Diggs’ Batman.
Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (11 percent rostered)
Taysom Hill is the ultimate NFL Swiss army knife. While he is listed as a tight end, he is way more than that to the Saints. He has become a chess piece for his ability to operate as a rusher, receiver, decoy, blocker, and more that head coach Dennis Allen has found creative ways to use.
In Week 6, Hill attempted both a pass and a rush while also hauling in seven of his eight targets for 48 receiving yards. NBC Sports’ Denny Carter has harped on how the size of Hill’s package has increased in recent weeks as Saints quarterback Derek Carr continues to struggle:
Hill followed up his overall PPR TE6 finish in Week 6 with a second consecutive overall TE6 finish. He’s become the Saints preferred option in the red zone and near the goal line over the years. Last year, Hill ran for 575 yards and seven touchdowns on 96 rushing attempts. How many tight end-eligible players can say they can rush for 500-plus yards and/or earn nearly 100 carries? The answer to that question is one and it’s Hill.
Managers in need of tight end help who miss out on Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid should be sure to snag Hill. Nearly every tight end not named Travis Kelce has a near zero-point floor but not many have the upside to finish as a top-10 tight end the rest of the way like Hill does.