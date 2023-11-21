NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 12
With the fantasy football playoffs quickly approaching, now is the time to be proactive on the waivers ahead of Week 12.
By Lior Lampert
WR Waiver Wire Pickups, Fantasy Football Week 12
Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts (50 percent rostered)
It is shocking to see Josh Downs’ rostership fall to 50 percent during his bye week. While he did struggle in the two games before the bye, it is noteworthy that he was playing through a knee injury. Now, he had the bye week to get right and help fantasy managers win games.
Before suffering an injury in Week 9, Downs was putting up fringe WR2/3 numbers in PPR formats. From Weeks 1-8, he averaged 12.4 PPR points per game. Downs saw no less than six targets in six of his first eight games.
Downs has become a reliable option for Gardner Minshew in the middle of the field and has a firm grip on being the team’s No. 2 pass-catching option behind Michael Pittman Jr. Downs’ role within the Colts offense is secure, making him someone who needs to be rostered in leagues of all formats.
Downs will look to get back on track following the bye and has a perfect opportunity to do so in Week 12 when the Colts host the Bucs, whose defense epitomizes what it means to be a pass funnel.
Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers (36 percent rostered)
The Packers selected Jayden Reed in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft and he has quickly emerged as one of Jordan Love’s favorite targets. Reed has quietly emerged as a reliable fantasy option in the process, scoring double-digit PPR fantasy points in four of his past five games.
Reed is an ascending rookie who followed up his career-best receiving total (84 yards) in Week 10 with his best game as a pro in Week 11. He hauled in four of his six targets for 46 yards and added three carries for 46 yards and a touchdown as a rusher, totaling 92 scrimmage yards on nine opportunities.
With running back Aaron Jones carted off during the Packers’ win over the Chargers, there could be more opportunities for Reed. Not to mention, Packers quarterback Jordan Love seems to be finding his stride and is coming off of what could be his best game as an NFL starting quarterback.
Reed has a chance to establish himself as a weekly WR3/FLEX moving forward given his talent, opportunity, and improved quarterback play.