NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3
These players are still rostered in under 50 percent of Yahoo fantasy football leagues, so make sure to scoop them as quickly as possible for Week 3 if you can.
By Lior Lampert
Fantasy football TE waiver pickups, Week 3
Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys (40 percent rostered)
Per Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Life, Jake Ferguson leads the NFL in red zone targets and is the only player with more than five targets in the red zone. He is also tied with Sam LaPorta, Dalton Schultz, and Logan Thomas for the fourth most targets amongst tight ends (11) thus far through the first two weeks of the season.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has had a propensity for targeting his tight ends throughout his career. Former Cowboys legend and tight end Jason Witten was on the back nine of his career when Prescott emerged as the Cowboys starting quarterback, but he still had fantasy relevance and Dalton Schultz just finished as a top-10 tight end in 2022 in PPR leagues and earned himself a big payday with the Texans.
Prescott targeted a tight end on 25.1 percent of his dropbacks last season and Schultz had a 31 percent endzone target rate according to 4for4. The bar for being a fantasy-relevant tight end isn’t very high nowadays.
Ferguson has played 65 percent of the Cowboys offensive snaps through two weeks and has already established a connection with his quarterback and a prominent redzone role. Ferguson could easily turn into a weekly touchdown-dependent TE1 by the season’s end.
Durham Smythe, Miami Dolphins (1 percent rostered)
Durham Smythe may not be the flashiest name on your waiver wire, but he is a full-time player (has played on 99 percent of the offensive snaps) and starting tight end on what may be the most high-powered offense in the NFL. The Dolphins are currently ranked third in the NFL in points per game, averaging 30 points per contest.
This is a very concentrated offense, which is good for fantasy purposes. They rely on their two stud wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle with a little help from Smythe and their running game. Smythe currently ranks fourth amongst tight ends in routes run thus far through the first two weeks of the season according to Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Life.
Unfortunately, Waddle is currently in concussion protocol, which could potentially create additional opportunity for Smythe, who has recorded three receptions in consecutive games to start the 2023 campaign. Smythe posted seven targets in Week 1 and now faces a defense that allowed the Commanders tight end trio of Logan Thomas, John Bates, and Cole Turner to combine for seven receptions, 89 yards, and a touchdown.
Even if Waddle manages to clear concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s game, Smythe is worthy of a flier.