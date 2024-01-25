NFL Injury News: Latest on Deebo Samuel, Joe Thuney, Isiah Pacheco, more
Here are the latest injury updates for Deebo Samuel, Joe Thuney, and Isiah Pacheco ahead of the AFC and NFC Championship Games.
By Scott Rogust
On Sunday, Jan. 28, the matchup for Super Bowl 58 will be determined, as the AFC and NFC Championship Games will be taking place. The No. 1 Baltimore Ravens and No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs will do battle for the AFC Championship, while the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers take on the No. 3 Detroit Lions to represent the NFC. Will the top seeds in the Ravens and 49ers advance to Las Vegas, or will the Chiefs and Lions defy the odds to compete for the Lombardi Trophy?
As is the case every week of the NFL season, all eyes are on the injury reports. It just so happens that some big time players do carry injury designations, such as 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Chiefs offensive guard Joe Thuney.
Deebo Samuel injury update: 49ers wide receiver's status uncertain due to shoulder injury
Samuel left the 49ers' Divisional Round game against the Green Bay Packers early in the first half due to a shoulder injury. While Sauel did try to return multiple times, he ultimately was ruled out in the second half, where he was shown not wearing his pads on the sidelines.
On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Samuel is considered "50-50" to play in the NFC Championship Game against the Lions.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Wednesday that Samuel had undergone x-rays and "a battery of other tests" on his shoulder, and no fractures were found. Even so, Samuel's status for the NFC Championship Game is still uncertain, as Rapoport mentions that the wide receiver is still in pain and "struggling to get full movement in his shoulder."
Samuel did not participate in the team's practice on Wednesday, per the injury report.
Mark Andrews injury update: Ravens TE expected to play in AFC Championship Game
The Ravens had been without star tight end Mark Andrews since Week 11 due to a cracked fibula and an ankle ligament injury. There was promise that Andrews could return for the playoffs as early as their Divisional Round matchup against the Houston Texans. However, the team decided to give Andrews another week to heal.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (tweet linked above), the Ravens expect Andrews to play in the AFC Championship Game.
This is a huge get for the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. This season, Andrews recorded 45 receptions for 544 yards and six touchdowns on 61 targets.
Joe Thuney injury update: Chiefs guard unlikely to play in AFC Championship Game
The Chiefs once again bested the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs, this time beating them in three of the last four postseasons. While Kansas City defied the odds, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes thriving in his first road playoff game, the team did suffer a huge loss on the offensive line.
Guard Joe Thuney left the Divisional Round game against the Bills due to a pectoral injury. After undergoing an MRI on Monday, Thuney and the Chiefs received relatively good news, as it was determined that the guard suffered a pectoral strain. But, his status for the AFC Championship Game was far from clear.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Thuney is "unlikely" to play in the AFC Championship Game, as he was a non-participant in the Chiefs' practice on Wednesday. But, Thuney will "work like crazy to play," per Schefter.
If Thuney is unable to go, Nick Allegretti would start in his place. Allegretti subbed in for Thuney during the Divisional Round game vs. the Bills.
Isiah Pacheco injury update: Chiefs RB misses practice Wednesday
The Chiefs offense had been under scrutiny throughout the season, mostly due to the inconsistent play at the wide receiver position. But one of Kansas City's bright spots on offense is second-year running back Isiah Pacheco. In the Divisional Round against the Bills, Pacheco ran for 97 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries in the 27-24 victory.
But on Wednesday, Pacheco was not spotted at Chiefs practice due to a toe sprain. Head coach Andy Reid said that Pacheco's injury "is getting better," via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
This will be an injury worth monitoring. But, Pacheco himself said that he "absolutely" expects to play in the AFC Championship Game.