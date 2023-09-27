Overreaction Wednesday: Ranking every AFC North team by their obvious flaws
The AFC North is in a league of its own in 2023. Here are our rankings of each team based on one glaring flaw.
By Kristen Wong
AFC North No. 1: Baltimore Ravens -- Their inability to close out games
Injuries have devastated the Ravens' roster in 2023, but that's no excuse for their Week 3 loss to the Colts.
Justin Tucker finally looking human doesn't trouble us. It's the Ravens' inability to close out games that may hurt their long-term playoff chances in 2023.
Last year, the Ravens lost too many games that they should have won (blown leads to the Dolphins, Giants, Jags, etc.). This year, those ghosts may be starting to haunt a talented Ravens squad that, due to unfortunate injuries, has no margin for error.
In their recent 22-19 overtime defeat to the Colts, the Ravens had four total chances to win the game. Twice in regulation, when Tucker proved to be a mere mortal after all and failed to convert a 61-yard field goal. Twice in overtime, when the Ravens just needed a few first downs to put their future back in the G.O.A.T. kicker's hands (or legs, really). Tucker never got a shot at redemption as Lamar Jackson and the offense failed to connect in the clutch moments.
Yes, the referees deserve some blame for their questionable calls. Yes, the wet field contributed to Tucker's unexpected miss. At the end of the day, the Ravens have no one to blame but
A vindictive Lamar Jackson opening up a new dimension of the team's passing attack (with the help of new OC Todd Monken) is the main reason the Ravens top this list. Yet given the Ravens' recent history of losing games they should have lost, one has to wonder whether these mistakes will catch up to them later in the season.
Their No. 1 ranking is fragile and teetering on the team's results in these next few weeks when Baltimore takes on two divisional rivals. A couple more losses in trap games could see the Ravens looking up from second place instead of looking down from their wobbly pedestal.