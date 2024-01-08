2023 NFL final regular-season power rankings: Bills rally to win AFC East, Ravens finish on top
There are six new playoff teams from a year ago and only four of the clubs that won division titles repeated in 2023. That includes the surging Buffalo Bills.
Back in 2021, the last playoff appearance for the Silver and Black, Jon Gruden resigned and was replaced by interim head coach Rich Bissacia. The Raiders bypassed him and hired Josh McDaniels. The latter didn’t make it through his second season and linebackers coach Antonio Pierce took over. This looked like a different team under his watch.
All told, the Raiders began the season with a win at Denver and ended it by sweeping the Broncos for the fourth straight year. Will Pierce be considered for the full-time job? It will be another offseason of change for the Raiders.
The Bengals could help the AFC North make a little history and on the other hand avoid a dubious statistic when they hosted the playoff-bound Browns. Joe Mixon ran for one score, caught a TD pass and totaled 111 of the team’s 183 yards on the ground. Jake Browning threw for 156 yards and three scores (1 interception) in the win.
Cincinnati finished 9-8, meaning every team in their division owned a winning record this season. A loss would have also made some news. A year after winning the AFC North, the Bengals would have been 0-6 vs. the division.
The Bears have been one of the league’s most improved teams from a year ago. They had hoped to play spoiler on Sunday at Lambeau Field when it came to the Packers’ playoff hopes. However, Justin Fields threw for only 148 yards and was sacked five times. Chicago was limited to 192 total yards and never found its way to the end zone.
Matt Eberflus’ team more than doubled its win total from a year ago. The defense made big-time strides as well. However, the Bears could not avoid finishing dead last in the NFC North for the second consecutive season.