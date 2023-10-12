NFL Quarterback Rankings: Who has the best starting QB in the NFL right now?
It has been an interesting year for NFL quarterbacks, with the rankings showing a wild change from preseason. Where does Joe Burrow rank after a slow start, is Bill Belichick coaching the worst quarterback in football, and can Patrick Mahomes hold off Josh Allen for number one?
By Nick Villano
25. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Life after Aaron Rodgers hasn't been rosy for the Green Bay Packers. Some hoped Jordan Love would have a seamless transition into the NFL because he's been in the league a few years. That's not what happened. His offense has looked disjointed, the Packers can't overcome its injuries, and the team might be conceding the NFC North for a while. Love has time to turn it around, but the current look from under center is not a good one.
24. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders
There was a lot of hype around Sam Howell this offseason. We never really subscribed to it. Howell is an inherently flawed QB prospect who is limited in what he can do. After some tantalizing plays, Howell has crumbled in certain moments. He looked awful against the Bears before some garbage-time comeback attempts. We're lower on Howell than a lot of people, but it feels like this one will come to fruition soon enough. The Commanders do have an easier schedule coming up (outside of their game against the Eagles). Howell could do well throwing on the Falcons, Patriots, and Giants (twice).
23. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
Ryan Tannehill is hard to quantify in today's NFL. At times, he looks like he should have been on this article's first slide. Other times, he feels like he could slip into the top 20. He hasn't really looked any better than that, but he's been at least serviceable at times. It's very uninspiring football overall in Tennessee. When Derrick Henry isn't doing insane things on the field at his age, the offense is still a little stagnant. DeAndre Hopkins looked like himself last week, so it might be Tannehill's time to get back to his old self. If he can't, both Malik Willis and Will Levis are chilling on the bench.
22. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
After a devastatingly bad season coming off a suspension for sexual assault allegations, Deshaun Watson only looks marginally better this season. He's averaging 226 yards per game, which is fewer than Justin Fields. He also missed a game for questionable reasons. The Browns offense was non-existent with Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center, so we suppose that shows Watson's value, but this offense should be much better. Watson has at least quelled the turnovers. If he can keep the ball protected, the Browns defense probably get them to the playoffs no matter what Watson does.
21. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson might be the next quarterback benched on this list. His Broncos are 1-4, and they've looked pretty terrible in every game. The only one they won was a miraculous comeback to the also-terrible Bears. Wilson hasn't been the main reason for the losing. His line is still a problem and his defense is dreadful. Still, Wilson is not a good QB anymore. Sean Payton's leash has to be short, and it deserves to be.