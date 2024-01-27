NFL Rumors: 3 Dan Quinn replacements Cowboys need to have ready if DC leaves
1. George Edwards (Buccaneers OLB coach)
George Edwards isn't the high-profile name that you're going to hear among other coaching circles. At 57 years old and having been in the league as an assistant coach in various roles since initially catching on with the Cowboys from the college football ranks in 1998, he doesn't exactly fit the common bill of being the young rising star in coaching circles.
But who cares about that, really? Yes, you want some form of longevity when the Cowboys or any franchise makes a hire. However, the more important aspect of that should be if the guy is able to coach. And Edwards has proven that throughout his career.
From 2014-19, Edwards spent six seasons as the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator. Over that span, his defenses never finished worse than 11th in total points allowed while also finishing inside the Top 10 in the NFL in that metric on five occasions. He was shockingly dismissed by Mike Zimmer, though, which landed him with the Cowboys as a senior defensive analyst from 2020-22 before he landed his current job in Tampa Bay.
Not only has Edwards proven that he can be a highly effective defensive coordinator in the modern NFL from what he did with Minnesota, but he also has a rapport with the young stars on the Dallas defense. Micah Parsons has spoken glowingly of the assistant and he's not alone in that.
This would make a ton of sense for all parties, the Cowboys bringing in a proven mind with familiarity with the team and Edwards getting another crack at a DC job. If Quinn indeed leaves, this wouldn't be the sexiest move, though it might actually be the best move for Dallas.