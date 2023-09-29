NFL Rumors: 3 teams that should bring La’el Collins in immediately
Former Dallas Cowboys RT La'el Collins recently passed his physical and is expected to visit several teams.
No. 2 NFL team to sign La'el Collins: Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers continue to deal with injuries up and down the roster, but none stick out more than David Bakhtiari. The three-time Pro Bowl left tackle has missed 24 of his last 27 games and he has been out since Week 1 with lingering knee troubles. Now, he's going under the knife for a fourth time in an attempt to recover from a torn ACL he suffered in 2020.
Jordan Love hasn't been sacked an unreasonable amount (8) this season, but he continues to operate under pressure on a weekly basis. His processing speed has increased dramatically since college, but Green Bay's dispiriting losses in Week 2 and Week 4 featured a regularly collapsed pocket, forcing Love into rushed progressions and errant throws.
With a young QB and a talented veteran RB in Aaron Jones, the Packers should put considerable resources into the front line. Collins is a proven entity with enough veteran savvy to lead a younger group. That becomes especially useful with Bakhtiari, the obvious ringleader in the locker room, unable to suit up.
The Packers are 2-2, but Love looks the part in his first season as a full-time starter. The Packers have the personnel and the playmaking punch to make a genuine postseason run. That should empower the front office to take swings on quality veterans like Collins, who can still help a team win games and perform in clutch moments.