4 teams that shouldn't hesitate to sign Christian Wilkins in free agency
Christian Wilkins is poised to become an unrestricted free agent. Which teams should pursue the defensive star?
3. Houston Texans
Unlike the Cardinals, the Houston Texans were a much-improved team in 2023, vaulting themselves from the league's second-worst record in 2022 to the AFC South crown and a home playoff win over the Browns a year later. C.J. Stroud exploded onto the scene, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors while leading a dynamic offense that included fellow rookie Tank Dell, Nico Collins, and a rejuvenated Devin Singletary in the backfield.
The defense was also much better, improving by over two points allowed per game in large part thanks to a renewed focus on stopping the run. Houston gave up an unfathomable 170.2 yards per game on the ground in 2022 (by far the worst mark in the league), then lowered that number by over 70 yards per game in 2023.
Stroud and Dell weren't the only rookies that could take credit for the Texans' turnaround, as rookie defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. had an impressive debut season, as well. Anderson and his seven sacks helped rejuvenate head coach DeMeco Ryans' defense, which helped him join Stroud as the fourth set of teammates to take home both Rookie of the Year awards.
Thanks to Anderson and fellow defensive end Jonathan Greenard, who recorded 12.5 sacks of his own last year, Houston's defensive line is already a strength. Defensive tackles Sheldon Rankins and Maliek Collins were also good, but adding Wilkins to the mix would firmly place this unit in the top five in the league.
Greenard is an unrestricted free agent, but there seems to be real interest from both sides in getting a deal done to keep him in Houston. Rankins' contract is also up, and while he's a solid player, Wilkins would unquestionably be an upgrade. The attention he commands would free up both Greenard and Anderson to build upon their impressive 2023 seasons, while allowing the entire defense to continue to ascend in Ryans' second year in command.
The Texans were one of the top rumored destinations for Chris Jones if he didn't re-sign with the Chiefs. Wilkins is the next best option out there.