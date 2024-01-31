NFL Rumors: 4 potential contenders who should give Kirk Cousins $90 million
Kirk Cousins is available to the highest bidder. These aspiring contenders should make a run at the veteran gunslinger.
The Minnesota Vikings' season went sideways after Kirk Cousins suffered a gruesome Achilles injury in Week 8. Now, the veteran QB enters free agency steeped in uncertainty. Not only has Cousins not fully recovered from the Achilles tear, but he is no spring chicken at 35 years old. There is mutual interest between Cousins and the Vikings, but financial motivations could drive the two sides apart.
Expect several aspiring contenders to weigh the pros and cons of signing Cousins. According to Charley Walters of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the "buzz" around Cousins is that he will demand $90 million guaranteed over two years.
"If that’s the case, he certainly won’t get that from the Vikings," writes Walters.
Despite age and health factoring into the equation, the QB market is red-hot and Cousins is the best name available. He has postseason experience and he consistently ranked near the top of the NFL passing yards leaderboard with Minnesota.
Somebody will pay him, especially on a short-term deal. These teams best fit the profile as a potential Cousins landing spot.
4. Raiders are ready to take the next step with Kirk Cousins
The Las Vegas Raiders officially hired Antonio Pierce as their head coach on a full-time basis. It was the smart move — he revived the locker room and brought players together in the face of adversity. Half the battle with coaching is eliciting buy-in from the players. Pierce is clearly capable in that department.
Now, the Raiders are looking to take the next step after going 5-4 in nine games under Pierce. Rookie QB Aidan O'Connell has supporters inside the organization, but he's a weak point in Las Vegas' depth chart. The Raiders need a more stable QB, especially if the goal is to compete for a postseason spot in the cutthroat AFC West.
Cousins can take the Raiders' offense to a level it never reached under Josh McDaniel and last season's QB room. Las Vegas was able to mine consistent individual success from Derek Carr over the years, but Cousins is another strong arm with more postseason experience under his belt.
That's not to say Cousins' résumé is infallible — he never scaled the mountaintop in Washington or Minnesota — but he's going to efficiently captain the offense while offering poise and leadership to an inexperienced group. Davante Adams would feast next to Cousins. Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are prime examples of the chemistry Cousins can develop with top targets.
In seven games and change prior to the injury last season, Cousins recorded 18 touchdowns to only five interceptions. If not elite, he can at least execute in the clutch and complete high-level throws on a regular basis. O'Connell is far too erratic at the moment. He would benefit from a year or two as an understudy to a quality vet.