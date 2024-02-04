NFL Rumors: 4 surprise teams that could draft a first-round QB in 2024
2. Miami Dolphins
You'd be hard-pressed to find a more divisive NFL quarterback than Tua Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins. Defenders of the former Alabama Crimson Tide star will point to the numbers that Tua has put up in Mike McDaniel's offense in addition to the success that the Dolphins have had, mos recently flirting with the AFC East crown in the 2023 season and punching a ticket to the postseason.
Detractors, on the other hand, will point to the same things. Tagovailoa's lack of relative arm strength, the way he's rattled by pressure, and the impression that he simply manages a well-schemed offense but fails to elevate it are all talking points on that side of the argument. And to be sure, both sides have their merits, which makes the decision-making in Miami that much more complicated.
Tagovailoa is entering the fifth-year option of his rookie contract and has not yet signed an extension with the Dolphins. Though the quarterback has expressed optimism that a deal will get done, there's no guarantee. As such, there's alos no guarantee that the Dolphins front office views Tua as the surefire franchise quarterback to lead the team beyond this season.
Picking at No. 21, is it that far-fetched to think that general manager Chris Grier, with some insight from McDaniel, could look to pursue another option for the quarterback room? Even if they do fully believe in Tua, the injury history may also make that a pertinent option too. It's not the expected outcome, but it's something that could, at the very least, make some sense.