NFL rumors: 7 QBs Raiders already need to be targeting for their future
A magnificent seven quarterbacks could make the Las Vegas Raiders infinitely better overnight.
By John Buhler
2. Justin Fields could be traded for at a discount with dysfunctional Bears
Every quarterback mentioned up to this point for the Raiders was a college football star this past offseason. However, I do think there is one starting quarterback out there across the NFL that could make sense for Las Vegas. That would be Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears, a team that might pivot off him in favor of drafting someone like Caleb Williams out of USC or Drake Maye out of UNC in 2024.
To me, I think Fields is in need of a fresh start outside of Chicagoland. Although I am skeptical that the Raiders will hire the right coaching staff around him, he will be a hot commodity on the trade market, especially for quarterback desperate teams like the Minnesota Vikings, the Pittsburgh Steelers or his hometown Atlanta Falcons, who may be too good to be drafting inside of the top 10 of the NFL Draft.
Fields is a known commodity at the NFL level, but I feel the right head coach gets the most out of him.
1. Jayden Daniels has a shot to be this draft's best quarterback in the end
Unless your favorite NFL team is in a realistic position to draft either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, focus all your attention on this year's Heisman Trophy winner in Jayden Daniels out of LSU. He is QB3 on my big board, and I would expect for him to be a top-eight pick. This is right around where the Raiders could realistically be picking. Daniels to the Raiders would check every box they would want.
Admittedly, I do want him to come quarterback my Atlanta Falcons, but if he is not coming to The ATL, then put him in Las Vegas, baby! We are talking about one of the most mentally tough quarterback prospects out there. He would rate so incredibly high on Cody Williams and I's D.A.W.G. scale, once we figure out how to accurately measure one's grit. Daniels to the Raiders would change the entire game.
When I think of who best encapsulates what it means to be a Raider of this class, it is clearly Daniels.