NFL Rumors: Baker Mayfield fit, Saquon Barkley goodbye, Falcons QB priority
Last season, the New York Giants placed a $10.1 million franchise tag on Saquon Barkley after the two sides failed to come to terms on a long-term extension. Now, faced with the same conundrum in 2024, it would appear the Giants are set to part ways with a franchise pillar. New York is "highly, highly unlikely" to place the franchise tag on Barkley this offseason, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.
Last time around, Barkley was coming off the best season of his career — 1,650 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns. He appeared in 16 games that season, compared to only 14 games in 2023. Barkley's total yards (1,242) declined rather drastically, too. He managed 3.9 yards per carry last season, compared to 4.4 per carry in 2022. That isn't a catastrophic collapse, but it does show signs of a potential decline. It's enough to worry New York, at least.
According to Schwartz, the franchise tag for Barkley in 2024 would cost around $12 million. That is a 20 percent raise compared to a season ago. Not only has Barkley not "earned" a raise on the surface, but there's a chance his production continues to taper off in the years to come. The 27-year-old was still one of the best halfbacks in football last season, but in today's market, RBs almost never get long-term money. The list of RBs worth eight-figure annual salaries is getting smaller and smaller. There are exceptions, such as Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco, but those exceptions are few and far between.
The Giants appear ready to either negotiate a smaller deal with Barkley or let him walk. The former No. 2 pick has enough cachet to get paid somewhere, but how much and for how long is an open-ended question at this point. The Giants' offensive line failed Barkley in a big way last season, so there's reason to believe Barkley can still pop in an environment more conducive to success (Philadelphia Eagles? Dallas Cowboys?). Plant the 6-foot freight train behind an elite offensive line, and Barkley can still lead the NFL in rushing yards. Age and health are the major question marks, more so than innate talent. He still has the juice.
It will be strange to see Barkley in a different uniform, but we are fast heading in that direction.