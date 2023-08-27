NFL Rumors: Bears-Jonathan Taylor buzz, Cowboys loved Hurts, Raiders trade
- Bears aren't interested in Jonathan Taylor
- Jerry Jones wanted Cowboys to draft a now-division rival
- Raiders trade buzz is growing ahead of cut day
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Cowboys playing mind games with shocking Jalen Hurts revelation
The Dallas Cowboys just can't stop disrespecting Dak Prescott. As if the Trey Lance trade wasn't a big enough hit to Prescott's ego, owner Jerry Jones came out with surprising praise for current Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
In a recent interview, Jones implied that they wanted to draft Hurts back in the 2020 draft had Hurts fallen further down the board.
Hurts was drafted in the second round at No. 53 overall by the Birds. Two picks earlier, the Cowboys selected Trevon Diggs. If Dallas really wanted Hurts that badly, the team could have picked Hurts over Diggs, but Jones probably thought Hurts was going to fall into the third round at the time.
Admittedly, the Lance trade isn't an outright slap in Prescott's face. It's more of a warning shot -- a very, very loud one.
The Cowboys still have Prescott, whose contract isn't movable, as QB1 for two more seasons. Lance just pushes Cooper Rush out of the picture and gives Dallas a higher-upside backup as well as a player who can potentially be flipped for more valuable draft capital in the future. The ex-49ers pick won't challenge Prescott for the starting job until 2025 at the earliest.
So if Prescott's immediate future in Dallas isn't in jeopardy, why is Jerry Jones spewing this "What if?" talk about Hurts?
Our only guess is: The mind games have begun. Boasting equally talented and complete rosters, the Cowboys and Eagles enter the 2023 burdened by colossal expectations, and their divisional matchups this season are sure to entertain. Bring on the Prescott vs. Hurts battles -- this is the kind of rivalry NFL fans live for.