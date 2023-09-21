NFL Rumors: Bears restore peace, Packers draft steal, and Derek Carr-Raiders olive branch
- Justin Fields and the Bears coaches make up and make nice
- Did the Packers grab a hidden gem in the 2023 draft?
- Derek Carr wins NFL's superlative for Most Likeable (and Sensitive) QB
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Derek Carr extends olive branch to Raiders, Josh McDaniels
Patrick Mahomes has some competition for the NFL's Most Likable award. Saints quarterback Derek Carr recently revealed that he still keeps in touch with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels despite Carr's fallout with Las Vegas this past offseason.
Carr went so far as to text McDaniels after the Raiders' win over the Broncos in Week 1, telling him, "Hey, congrats on beating the Broncos. That's awesome. Just like we did last year."
It's a gesture of class and respect that no one expected after Carr's nasty break-up with the Raiders at the end of the 2022 season.
Raiders fans will point out that Carr notably refused to be traded back when he was part of the roster. In March, Las Vegas was trying to send him to New Orleans in return for draft capital, but Carr vetoed the move. He would join the Saints not long after as a free agent.
Given how the Raiders treated him at the end of 2022, Carr was just exacting revenge, a little tit-for-tat. Now, months later, Carr appears more than happy to rebuild that bridge with the Raiders and Josh McDaniels and call a truce.
No bad blood, no bad karma.