NFL Rumors: Beast Mode coaching buzz, Bills' injury report shenanigans, and the real Dolphins MVP
- Here's a wild candidate for the Raiders HC position
- Bills make a funny but smart injury report designation
- Who's the real MVP on the Dolphins?
By Kristen Wong
2 of 3
NFL Rumors: Bills avoiding fines at all costs with injury report detail
The Bills traded for Packers' Rasul Douglas at the deadline this past week. Following the move, it seems like someone in the Bills' organization wanted to display a healthy sense of humor.
On the team's injury report for Wednesday, Douglas received a "DNP" designation. The reason? He "just got here."
Buffalo isn't wrong. Douglas quite literally just flew into Buffalo and is likely still learning the ropes of the Bills' defensive scheme. To avoid any possible fines that may come with not correctly listing players on the injury report, the Bills made sure the league know exactly why Douglas didn't play.
Douglas spent the last three years in Green Bay and recorded 32 tackles, six passes defended, and one pick so far this season.