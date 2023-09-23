NFL Rumors: Bengals' Joe Burrow insurance, Aaron Jones injury update, Lions star to play through injury
- The Bengals have been busy adding QBs in case Joe Burrow can't go
- The Packers are on the verge if gettting Aaron Jones back
- Amon-Ra St. Brown won't let a toe injury slow him down
NFL Rumors: Bengals add former Alabama and XFL star to backup Joe Burrow
The Cincinnati Bengals don't know if Joe Burrow will be good to go on Monday Night Football against the Rams. He's still dealing with a calf injury with an official injury designation of "questionable."
This weekend, Cincinnati has been covering every possible base with quarterback signings as a result.
On Friday, the Bengals picked up Reid Sinnett, who was with the team this offseason and added him to the practice squad, per Adam Schefter. Sinnett was out of football and revealed he got the call from Christian Sarkisian during a "business work call."
Sinnett isn't the only option to back up Jake Browning on Monday if Burrow can't go. Because the Bengals also picked up AJ McCarron on Saturday, according to Ian Rapoport.
The Bengals drafted McCarron in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He started three games for them in 2015 with a 2-1 record. Most recently, he starred in the XFL in 2023 but that didn't turn into an NFL opportunity until now.
McCarron gives the Bengals a veteran option with starting experience and recent success in a spring football league. That's more than even Browning can say. While Browning has been with the Bengals since 2021, he has taken a total of four NFL snaps in his career.
The plan is obviously to give Browning the start if Burrow can't go, but it can't hurt to have someone like McCarron available as a "break glass in case of emergency" option.