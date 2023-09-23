NFL Rumors: Bengals' Joe Burrow insurance, Aaron Jones injury update, Lions star to play through injury
- The Bengals have been busy adding QBs in case Joe Burrow can't go
- The Packers are on the verge if gettting Aaron Jones back
- Amon-Ra St. Brown won't let a toe injury slow him down
NFL Rumors: Lions will have Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Falcons
The Detroit Lions knew it was possible to start 1-1 after two tough matchups to start the season. They went into Arrowhead and stunned the Chiefs in Week 1 but got bit in overtime against the Seahawks in Week 2.
Next up it's the Atlanta Falcons, and with a road trip to Green Bay looming, it's critical Detroit gets the win lest they risk falling to 1-4 to open the campaign.
Having star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on the field would go a long way toward getting that victory.
St. Brown is officially listed as questionable going into the game after limited practice time this week, but he confirmed to reporters on Friday that he intends to play on Sunday.
The receiver has a toe injury but it appears to be a bone bruise and not something more serious. His ability to play comes down to pain management.
St. Brown had six catches for 102 yards against the Seahawks. He had six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown against the Lions.