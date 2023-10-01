NFL Rumors: 3 teams dumb enough to trade for Chase Claypool
The Chicago Bears are seeking to trade Chase Claypool. These teams might talk themselves into the outcast WR.
No. 1 Chase Claypool trade suitor: Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs' WR room remains a serious weak point. It has gotten better since the Week 1 disaster against Detroit, largely thanks to Travis Kelce, but Mahomes can bring the best out of a mediocre weapons corps. Thing is, he can make truly special things happen when his weapons are up to par.
Chase Claypool, again, may just not be "up to par." But, he's a former second-round pick who flashed serious potential in his Pittsburgh days. At 25 years old, and with the price so low, maybe the Chiefs wade into uncertain waters here. If ever there was a QB and a situation to get Claypool to perk up and buy in, it's this one.
The change from Fields to Mahomes would almost be jarring. Suddenly, Claypool is receiving crisp passes right in his gloves, rather than fumbling around to catch a half-speed lob five yards downfield. The Chiefs love to air it out and, with the current setup, Mahomes is splitting his targets between a ton of different receivers — with Kelce as the obvious favorite.
Drops have been a problem for Claypool. He's an inefficient WR and his remarkable athleticism at 6-foot-4 has not delivered the consistent results scouts expected coming out of Notre Dame. Still, giving Mahomes another big target in the end zone — a player physically designed to win 50-50 balls in traffic — could be a game-changer. The Chiefs don't have any such players in the WR room at the moment.
Is it smart to trade for Claypool under the circumstances? Probably not. But, there's no reward without first a risk. These teams at least make sense from a personality and team-building standpoint.