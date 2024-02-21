NFL Rumors: Chiefs-Austin Ekeler, Saints cap casualty, Jayden Daniels surprise
- Jayden Daniels tumbles to the NY Giants in the latest mock draft
- Alvin Kamara could be casualty of Saints' tight cap space
- Chiefs dubbed 'best fit' for Austin Ekeler
NFL rumors: Chiefs named 'best fit' for free agent Austin Ekeler
Austin Ekeler hits the free agency market amid a coaching change for the Chargers. He could re-sign — Los Angeles absolutely values Ekeler's versatility in the backfield — but why not join a contender? Major long-term money is out of the question for a 28-year-old RB, so Ekeler could prioritize the opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl.
What better spot than the Kansas City Chiefs?
That is what ESPN's Matt Bowen thinks. He dubbed Kansas City the best landing spot for Ekeler, citing the Chiefs' need for another pass-catcher and the potential dynamism of an RB-by-committee setup with Isiah Pacheco.
"With Clyde Edwards-Helaire and heading to free agency, the Chiefs could sign Ekeler on a short-term deal to work in rotation with Isiah Pacheco. He would give coach Andy Reid a pass-game threat out of 21 personnel with the ability to flex from the backfield. Ekeler caught 51 passes last season with the Chargers and has 440 receptions in his career. Re-signing with the Chargers or joining the Raiders would also be good fits."
The Chiefs are in a tight spot financially and Chris Jones' future stands out as the obvious offseason priority. Kansas City needs to lock up Jones first and foremost. Kansas City does not two-peat without Jones' efforts in the second half of Super Bowl LVIII. Beyond that, WR is the true position of need. But, with how cheap quality RBs are, Ekeler could address several needs at once. He adds another talented runner behind Pacheco, but he is also the best pass-catching back in football.
Andy Reid and Matt Nagy can still engineer explosive plays with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, but Ekeler's ability to convert on short-yardage passes and operate in fundamentally sound fashion could be invaluable. The Chiefs were too mistake-prone and inconsistent on simple plays last season. Ekeler won't drop passes or commit a ton of fumbles. Pacheco takes care of the football, too, so the Chiefs would immediately possess one of the NFL's top backfields. That can help balance the offense around Mahomes, ideally in concert with a couple (at least mild) improvements to the WR room.