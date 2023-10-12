NFL Rumors: Chiefs can finally make Chris Jones trade dream a reality
The Kansas City Chiefs can trade for Frank Clark now that he's available, which former teammate Chris Jones asked for just a few days ago.
By Mark Powell
The Denver Broncos are expected to trade or release Frank Clark in the coming days, which should interest his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Clark last played in KC back in 2022. He joined the franchise in 2019 and proceeded to make three straight Pro Bowls.
However, Clark proved expendable this offseason, which is why he left Kansas City for the rival Denver Broncos. However, as Denver has struggled to improve upon last year's dreadful season, they've let go of some spare parts, including Randy Gregory via trade. Clark should follow him out the door, one way or another. So far this season Clark has played in just two games and started neither of those. He hasn't recorded a sack, and only has two solo tackles.
Clark and the Broncos took a step towards an official trade on Thursday, as Tom Pelissero explains: "Clark and the Broncos agreed to a pay cut that reduces his $3.5 million base salary to the minimum of $841,000 for the rest of the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Thursday, per sources. Clark returned $1.679 million in base pay as part of the restructure, signaling a divorce could be ahead."
NFL Rumors: Frank Clark could join Chris Jones with Kansas City Chiefs
Chris Jones, who had some contract drama of his own this past offseason, has made it known on social media that he prefers a Clark return. Clark wrote to Jones on Twitter to “make something shake ASAP!”Jones responded, stating simply, “I’m trying.”
Any trade for Clark likely wouldn't cost much. Either a pick swap or late-round draft pick should be enough to acquire Clark, who will be released if the Broncos cannot find a suitor. It's understandable why Denver wouldn't want to trade Clark to their rival, but he doesn't have as much value to other teams.