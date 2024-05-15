Chiefs connected to former NFL interceptions leader to help replace L’Jarius Sneed
By Lior Lampert
The Kansas City Chiefs have yet to formally fill the void created by trading lockdown cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans rather than signing him to a lucrative long-term contract, which is less than ideal for a franchise looking to become the first in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.
But Bleacher Report suggests the solution to their secondary concerns is available on the open market -- former All-Pro Xavien Howard.
Bleacher Report labeled the Chiefs a potential landing spot for Howard, citing the veteran corner's track record and the likelihood that Kansas City can sign him to a more cost-friendly than other possible options as an aging player still being paid a pretty penny by his former team.
"But if the Kansas City Chiefs want to bring in a playmaker that can handle a team's No. 1 wide receiver, that has shown time and time again that he can sit on an island and defend, it is 100 percent L'Jarius Sneed [Xavien Howard]," Bleacher Report said. "The big thing here and the reason why he's [Howard] a better fit than [Stephon] Gilmore -- he may come at a cheaper price," they added.
Howard, entering his age-31 campaign, was released by the Miami Dolphins earlier this offseason as a cap casualty. However, he is only three seasons removed from leading the league in interceptions (10) and pass deflections (20), earning consecutive Pro Bowl nods from 2021-22 since. So, maybe he has enough left in the tank to be a critical contributor opposite All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie.
While it is hard to envision Howard playing as well as Sneed did for the Chiefs over the past few years since emerging as an every-down option at this stage in his career, he can bolster a young secondary lacking experience.