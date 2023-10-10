NFL Rumors: What a Chiefs-Jets trade for Mecole Hardman reunion would look like
The Kansas City Chiefs should trade for a familiar face in hopes of solving all of Patrick Mahomes problems, especially with his wide receiving corps.
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs are as scary as ever offensively, but if there's one area they are seriously lacking, it's at wide receiver. When Travis Kelce cannot bail out the KC receiving corps, they often have trouble creating separation, which is something Chiefs fans and even Andy Reid has noticed so far this season.
While most of that receiving corps is young -- you have the likes of Justyn Ross, Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice still developing -- that's not necessarily enough for a team with Super Bowl repeat aspirations. Much of that can be attributed with the players they lost this summer.
Former Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman signed with the New York Jets this offseason to play with Aaron Rodgers. With Rodgers injured, though, Hardman has struggled to find much of a role in this offense. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Hardman is available via trade from the right suitor:
"The Jets are looking at options for Mecole Hardman, including a potential trade, per league sources. Hardman was inactive Sunday and has not been in the plans despite signing a one-year, $4M free agency deal with upside to $5.5M. Jets can find him a new home and more playing time."
NFL Rumors: Should the Chiefs trade for Mecole Hardman?
Kansas City could entertain a trade for a familiar face. Hardman put up decent numbers last season in the return game as well as on offense. Perhaps most importantly, the Chiefs and Mahomes can trust Hardman. As young as the Kansas City receiving corps are, that is something currently lacking on this Chiefs offense.
Acquiring Hardman could be counter-intuitive for KC. It's still early enough in the season for the Chiefs to solve such an issue in-house, rather than relying on Hardman. It also means less snaps for some of those same young players the Chiefs hope to develop the next few years.
Were the Chiefs to trade for Hardman, it likely wouldn't come at a severe expense. A sixth-round pick should get the job done, especially since Hardman isn't receiving much playing time.