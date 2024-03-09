NFL Rumors: Chiefs OT upgrade, Steelers-Russ latest update, Vikings LB target
- Jerome Baker makes all the sense in the world for the Vikings
- Russell Wilson's meeting with Steelers went well
- Obvious OT fit emerges for Chiefs
NFL rumors: Tyron Smith projected to land with Chiefs
Tyron Smith has anchored the Dallas Cowboys' elite offensive line for 13 years. He is an eight-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro tackle. Few players are more accomplished at his position, and now, he's expected to find a new home in 2024. The Cowboys are "unlikely" to retain the 33-year-old, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
That sets the stage for a major Kansas City Chiefs upgrade. It's easily the most natural fit, or the one that is most overtly beneficial to Smith's legacy. He never got to compete for a Super Bowl in over a decade with Dallas. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are on a collision course with a historic three-peat in 2024.
CBS Sports' Jared Dubin expects Smith to land with Kansas City when the dust settles in free agency.
"I wrote this one in pen as soon as reports emerged that Smith would not return to Dallas. It makes far too much sense for him to land in K.C. if that's the case. He can chase the long-awaited Super Bowl ring while the Chiefs get a top-tier tackle to protect Patrick Mahomes' blind side."
The Chiefs' cap sheet is a mess, amplified by the ongoing contract talks with star defensive tackle Chris Jones. Kansas City probably can't furnish Smith with the most lucrative offer, but they can offer him the best chance to add that elusive Super Bowl ring to his robust resumé. He's already on the Hall of Fame track, but a move to K.C. can cement Smith's legacy.
Other teams will surely lobby for Smith, but at the end of the day, the Chiefs are very clear frontrunners — at least in the realm of hypotheticals. Mahomes is an easy QB to protect, but it's important for Kansas City to give their all-time great gunslinger time to move in the pocket and make his progressions. Smith would meaningfully elevate the Chiefs' competitive profile, even if OT isn't a position that gets a ton of recognition nationally.