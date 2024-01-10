NFL Rumors: Chris Jones sets Chiefs up for offseason heartbreak with latest comment
Saturday's game could be Chris Jones' last in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform.
A big storyline from this past offseason was Chris Jones holding out from all of training camp and the preseason, as the Kansas City Chiefs' superstar defensive tackle was looking for a substantial extension. Jones was certainly a worthy extension candidate but considering the fact that he was 29 years old and the Chiefs already had a lot of money owed to their other superstars, giving Jones the contract he was seeking wasn't going to happen at the time.
Jones wound up holding out through the first game of the season but agreed to a restructured one-year deal which gave him more money for this year, but did not extend him any further. Jones was in the final year of a four-year deal he had initially signed, so he's set to be a free agent at the end of the season.
While the Chiefs showed an unwillingness to give Jones the massive extension he was hoping for, the star defensive lineman remains a fan favorite in Kansas City and is a player Chiefs fans want to see representing their team for many years to come. After Jones' latest comments, it sounds like that might not be happening.
Chris Jones hints at Chiefs career being over following latest comments
Despite all of their ups and downs, the Chiefs found a way to win the AFC West for the eighth year in a row, putting up an 11-6 record. Thanks to their division win, the Chiefs will be hosting the Dolphins in Kansas City, in what is arguably the most exciting game of Super Wild Card Weekend. Tyreek Hill returning to Kansas City is what most are talking about, but Jones makes it known that this could indeed be his last game in Kansas City as a member of the Chiefs.
Chiefs fans coming to the realization that Jones' Chiefs career could be over after this game is a tough pill for them to swallow, as Jones has spent each of his eight seasons in the NFL with Kansas City. Even after holding out this past season Jones had a strong season, recording 10.5 sacks which was tied for the team lead.
The Chiefs could find a way to retain Jones for the long haul, but he's made it pretty clear that he's going to be looking for a hefty deal. If the Chiefs are unwilling to give it to him, there's a good chance other teams will. While others couldn't steal him away during last offseason's holdout, they certainly can sign him this offseason.
For now, the Chiefs are focusing on beating the Dolphins and going on a long playoff run. If they lose, attention could turn to Jones who might be playing his last game with the only team he has ever known.