NFL Rumors: Wild Cowboys-Bears trade, Vikings shocking QB bridge, Mac Jones stunner
NFL Rumors: Wild Cowboys-Bears trade idea sends Dak Prescott to Chicago
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is entering the final year of the four-year, $160 million contract extension he signed before the 2021 season. Even with the franchise's playoff shortcomings with Prescott at the helm, it's hard to argue that the quarterback hasn't been worth the money.
Yet, there are still some questions about what the Cowboys will do next with Prescott. With void money on the books substantially for 2025 and 2026, it's most likely that Dallas reaches an extension with the quarterback and NFL MVP finalist from this season. That, however, is not a guarantee.
So what would happen if Prescott and Dallas didn't reach a new deal? Would that push the Cowboys to trade their quarterback and hit a hard reset?
K.D. Drummond of Cowboys Wire explored that admittedly longshot possibility and concocted a wild trade scenario if that were to be the case and it involves dealing with the Chicago Bears. First, the Bears would trade the first-overall pick to the Patriots for No. 3 overall and a 2025 first-rounder and more picks. But that New England first-rounder in 2025 would then be flipped to the Cowboys in the following trade:
Two first-round picks for a player who wouldn't be coming back in this scenario would be enticing for the Cowboys, especially with both likely ending up in the Top 10. At the same time, though, this doesn't provide an immediate answer, even one of the stopgap or flier varieties, to replace Prescott under center.
For the Bears, though, this would have to feel like a massive win. They would get a proven franchise quarterback who is a certified upgrade over Justin Fields while only trading away one of their picks, still picking in the Top 5 this year, and having a ton of cap flexibility even with Prescott on the roster.
Ultimately, there's a good chance that absolutely none of this comes to pass with Prescott re-signing with the Cowboys. However, it's a fun "what if" scenario to explore, and one that would drastically change the trajectories of both the Cowboys and Bears.