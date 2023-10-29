NFL rumors: Cowboys comment on Derrick Henry interest, Niners aggressive, Broncos fire sale off
- The Broncos are not engaging in what could be described as a fire sale
- The 49ers are moving aggressive at the trade deadline once again
- The Cowboys denied they ever had interest in a star running back
By Josh Wilson
49ers are working the phones in arms race with Eagles
Last year, general managers Howie Roseman (Philadelphia Eagles) and John Lynch (San Francisco 49ers) both made trades that vaulted their teams to the top of the NFC. As fate would have it, their squads matched up in the NFC Championship game, the Eagles ultimately winning.
Philly's big acquisition came before the season, landing secondary star C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the Saints. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers made a deadline deal for Christian McCaffrey.
This year, it appears both general managers will continue to be aggressive as their two teams appear to once again be the No. 1 and No. 2 in the conference, the exact ordering up for debate depending on who, exactly, you ask.
According to Russini's Sunday column, the Niners are, "working the phones," and are specifically looking for edge rusher and cornerback.
San Francisco looking to deepen and/or fortify its defense should be terrifying. They already hold opponents to a third-best 15.3 points per game this season, but one area they may be looking to improve is the pass defense. San Franisco surrenders an exactly middle 16th-best 223.6 yards per game passing. Rushing is stronger, with the 49ers sitting at third in fewest rushing yards per game allowed. An edge would put pressure on the QB, while a cornerback could help stop balls in the air.
Clearly, San Francisco wants to tidy up one of its most obvious flaws.